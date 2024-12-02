

Starting on July 31, 2024, orbs will be accessible at various spots in Austria. Individuals aged 18 and above are welcome to join the 6,325,595 participants in the Worldcoin network by verifying their Starting on July 31, 2024, orbs will be accessible at various spots in Austria. Individuals aged 18 and above are welcome to join the 6,325,595 participants in the Worldcoin network by verifying their World ID with an orb.

Austria follows Germany in providing evidence of human verification technology in Europe, amidst ongoing global interest and expansion in various countries. Human verification, also referred to as proof of personhood, serves as a means to digitally authenticate an individual's humanity and distinctiveness. This process is considered a primary step in developing a digital identity.

Global support for ID verifications

The launch in Austria coincides with increasing global support for proof of humanness and World ID. Surveys in Spain and Portugal show high agreement among World ID holders on the importance and impact of technologies like Worldcoin/World ID for distinguishing humans from bots online. These results align with recent online surveys also conducted in Latin American countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, and Colombia on behalf of Tools for Humanity (TFH), a contributor to Worldcoin. These surveys reveal real backing for technologies that authenticate human presence online:

In Ecuador, 92% of participants expressed support for tech-driven solutions that distinguish between humans and bots on the internet.

Over 90% of the 800+ respondents in Peru showed interest in technology-based tools for distinguishing between humans and bots online.

Moreover, 84% of Peruvian respondents deemed mechanisms that differentiate between machines and humans as important for the future.

In Colombia, 71% of respondents expressed varying levels of concern that more sophisticated online bots could lead to increased fraud and misinformation.

In Mexico, 75% of the nearly 1,000 participants stated that they feel more secure engaging with online content produced by humans.

Additional information concerning the project is available in the Worldcoin protocol whitepaper.