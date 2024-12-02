Wontok partners with ZMA IT for Latin America expansion

Wontok selected ZMA IT Solutions as its first reseller of flagship Wontok SafeCentral solutions in the region. ZMA IT Solutions offers Wontok SafeCentral for mobile and desktop protection for online home banking, ecommerce or other credit card sessions. Additionally, ZMA will market Wontok SafeCentral for business’ to help prevent malware from gaining access to networks’ sensitive data through remote worker, contractor or third-party vendor endpoints such as laptops or mobile devices.

Latin America has been experiencing growth in cybercriminal activity generating cyber-attacks over the past three years including web-based attacks against financial and industrial sectors as well as attacks on Android devices via SMS Trojans.

ZMA is a company that provides solutions in the fields of IT security, infrastructure and applications management, mobile computing and mobile computing.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Wontok, has operations in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. Wontok delivers proven data security solutions that are secure by design and fill the gaps left by conventional security offerings.