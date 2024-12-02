Wontok joins the PCI Security Standards Council

Wontok will work with the Council to achieve payment data security worldwide through the ongoing development of the PCI Security Standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), PIN Transaction Security (PTS) requirements and the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS).

The PCI Security Standards Council is an open, global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security.

Australia-based Wontok has operations in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. Wontok delivers data security solutions to consumers, businesses, government organizations.