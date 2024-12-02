Wonga gets hacked, nearly 250,000 customers data affected

Around 245,000 customers may have been affected by the cyber attack in the UK, and 25,000 in Poland, a spokeswoman said. The stolen data includes names, addresses bank account numbers and sort codes. The information stolen could also include the last four digits of users’ bankcards, which are used by some banks to enable log-ins to online banking services.

The lender, which provides short-term loans, said it is investigating “illegal and unauthorised access” to some of its customers’ personal information in both Britain and Poland.

Wonga is the latest in a line of British companies and institutions to suffer a major security breach. Tesco Bank, Lloyds, TalkTalk and the NHS have all been hacked, according to The Telegraph.