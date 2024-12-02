WLPayments partners with Netcetera to lower 3DS costs for its customers

Flex 3DS, WLPayments’ proprietary payment authentication solution is implemented at the gateway level, which routes the transactions to an appropriate 3DS provider, such as Netcetera, for 3DS-checks. This solution manages the SCA exemptions such as low-value, low-risk, or recurring transactions into account resulting in a frictionless checkout experience for the customers.

Netcetera company officials stated that through this collaboration they increase their footprint and ensure, together with WLPayments, that merchants are able to generate a higher number of approved transactions.

Moreover, the partnership with 3DS providers such as Netcetera bring value to WLPayments customers through better monitoring of the 3DS performance. This benefits the merchants as they can utilise the data collected to set up their own 3DS routing strategy.