WISeKey's starts implementing VaultiTrust's IoT digital identities

Via the terms of these contracts, the VaultiTrust solution will allow WISeKey to generate and insert robust digital identity into secure elements used in critical applications including smart grids, cloud security, drones, smart homes, Industry 4.0, and battery protection.

Moreover, the company’s VaultiTrust offers two modules: trusted data generation and secure elements provisioning. VaultiTrust takes advantage of WISeKey’s government grade security certified offerings and end-to-end digital security management to generate identity keys and install them into chips. WISeKey also offers a cryptography customisation service whenever needed.