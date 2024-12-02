WISeKey to upgrade the SuisseID Digital Identity Programme

SuisseID (French spelling), launched in 2010 remains the only state-recognized digital identity in Switzerland whereas SwissID (English spelling) is a private initiative to promote widespread authentication for eCommerce applications. The programme is a private Initiative to enable a more widespread adoption of authentication capabilities.

Moreover, plans are afoot for a new eID law to be debated in the Federal Parliament in 2018. Individual cantons are also discussing launching their own digital identity programs, such as Zugs plan to create a blockchain-based identity for its citizens.

QuoVadis Trustlink Schweiz has long established itself as a pioneer in the digital identity sector in Switzerland as a Qualified Trust Service Provider and issuer of the SuisseID since 2010. QuoVadis’ SuisseID was a forerunner to the recent elevated interest in eID under the EU eIDAS regulations covering eID, authentication, and signing.

Alongside its commitment to SuisseID, WISeKey QuoVadis intends to expand its recognition as an Identity Provider (IDP) under the eventual new eID law, which is expected may come to fruition in 2020.