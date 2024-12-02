WISeKey to offer cyber-security for smart cities

Wellness Telecom is a Spanish based company that specializes in new technologies for smart cities that will use WISeKeys IoT Cybersecurity to prevent effects of attacks on the smart city network including but not limited to DDoS and protecting the data from cyberattacks.

Every WeLight, a smart public lighting solution, or Quamtra, a smart waste management solution, sensor from the Wellness Telecom ecosystem would be equipped with and unique digital certificate issued by the WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) integrating strong authentication and data encryption securely loaded into a cryptographic chip tamper proof secure element. The security company is a member of Microsoft CityNext, a global initiative empowering cities, businesses and citizens to re-imagine their futures and cultivate vibrant communities.

Recently hackers used drones to hack and infect light bulbs in an office tower with a virus that let them turn the lights on and off, and flash an “SOS” message in Morse code, while in October 2016 the hackers hijacked millions of connected devices and were able to cut off access to popular websites like Twitter and Amazon, according to BusinessWire.

The hacking of ordinary devices controlled via an online network, and tuning those devices hostile by taking over control and cause them to operate in dangerous and insecure way, makes the need to protect IoT devices even more critical in order to avoid a potential massive DDOS attack.