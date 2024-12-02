WISeKey tests blockchain for IoT and launches Excellence Centre in the US

The company aims to offer a secure IoT model for performing common tasks like sensing, processing, storing information, and communicating, among others. The Center will begin its operations in the third quarter of 2017 and, according to the company, it will offer a blockchain platform that will facilitate US-based enterprises to rapidly adapt on-board solutions and services that are based on the distributed ledger.

WISeKey and other US-based companies will collaborate in the Center on creating points of view, proof of concepts, policies, and educational materials, among others. Furthermore, the Center will also perform research, rapid pilot prototyping, co-creation of use cases and IP creation on the distributed ledger technology and platforms. There will be a WISeID created and each node gets a copy of the WISeID Blockchain and is downloaded automatically upon joining the WISeID network. The WISeID Blockchain application allows users to control their digital identity stored on their mobile, IoT sensor or computer.

In 2016, the company has been involving in various strategic partnerships last year with global enterprises including SAP, MasterCard, Microsoft and Centurylink.