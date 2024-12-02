WISeKey secures smart cities

As per the press release, the company’s security chips are leveraged for the protection of IoT devices that connect smart cities, such as drones and their captured images, satellite communications, as well as logistics sensors.

When placed on an object, these semiconductors issue NFTs securely for the authentication and tracking of the object, similar to an embedded e-passport, and the confirmation of the identity of the object on the blockchain ledger.

WISeKey’s solutions and how they help secure smart cities

Based on announcement information, smart cities leverage WISeKey’s secure chips embedded in high-tech products and goods for the protection of data, communication, and firmware against cyberattacks. These encompass routers, modems, traffic lights, 5G equipment, energy smart meters, drones, and medical devices, amongst others.











As smart cities rely on interconnected communication networks, this means that a security breach on one system could affect the entire city. To help secure smart cities, IoT can do so by implementing the following measures:

Automatic security software update : by leveraging IoT-powered systems, cities are allowed the implementation of a patch management system that would monitor and update the security protocols of all systems and networks in the city in an automatic manner.

Improved perimeter security : IoT-enabled sensors and cameras can be placed throughout the city for the monitoring of important locations to provide real-time alerts on potential threats.

Improved traffic flows : IoT-enabled traffic systems can help analyse traffic flows and identify potential security threats in a quick manner.

Automated identity checks : advanced biometric systems can automate identity checks and improve the security of the city’s borders.

Improved data management : IoT-enabled systems can be leveraged for the secure collection, analysis, and storage of data, with strong access control and encryption protocols in place.

Increased real-time monitoring: IoT-enabled systems help cities to monitor their systems in real-time, enabling expedited detection of security breaches and increasingly effective responses.

The announcement also details that post-quantum chips can be leveraged for the protection of smart cities by expanding key exchange speeds, offering better security against quantum computer attacks, and decreasing the vulnerability to human error, malicious actors, and system malfunctions. When combined with other existing cybersecurity measures, post-quantum chips are believed to help strengthen the defences of smart cities significantly.

To be able to make use of post-quantum chips, a city’s systems should be updated to include quantum-resistant encryption algorithms, which can be integrated into existing systems, to enable faster and more secure data transmission between separate smart city systems. Furthermore, post-quantum chips are believed to help strengthen network credibility by ensuring that all the transmitted data is cryptographically secure and cannot be altered or accessed without the appropriate key.

What is more, post-quantum chip-based systems are designed with a focus on resilience, which is thought to be crucial for smart cities that rely on other connected things like sensors, cameras, and software applications. This is because a resilient system can identify and manage errors, as well as address malicious activities quickly, thus helping protect the city against potential cyberattacks. Furthermore, the added protection offered via post-quantum chips enables city to implement increasingly complex cybersecurity measures.