WISeKey reveals WIShelter App for security during the 'stay at home' period





Using their digital identity secured by WISeKey, customers will be able to geo-localise other certified users and stablish secure communications. If needed, the app allows users to prove to local authorities that they are respecting the stay at home recommendations. To ensure the data privacy, each user’s personal identifiable information is kept encrypted and never disclosed without their consent.

The WIShelter app is based on WISeID, WISekey’s digital identity platform and combines in a unified solution a suite of web services and mobile applications:

The WISeID account: a digital identity with a unique credential that can be used to access all of WISeKey’s services and other affiliated services;

A digital certificate: offers strong authentication and digital signatures, which can be also used to protect email and communication during Teleworking;

A personal encrypted vault: provides secure storage of confidential information.

WISekey is currently working with several governments and health organisations to add functionalities to the WIShelter app, such as the ability for users to upload and digitally certify the results of their COVID-19 test. These functionalities will allow local governments to enable healthy/immured persons to safely return to their jobs, thus reducing the economic impact of the epidemic while protecting the high-risk population by controlling the spread of this disease.