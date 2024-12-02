WISeKey reveals WISeID digital identity service

WISeID is designed to protect online interactions for individuals and companies, and it provides users with a digital identity meant to secure email communication and digitally sign documents with legal validity. It has features including dual factor authentication and single sign-on. The solution integrates innovative blockchain technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems.

Moreover, the company has launched a suite of WISeID Applications, aiming to leverage the use of the digital identity from mobile devices. As such, the ‘MyWISeID’ App provides digital signatures and strong authentication, while ‘WISeID Vault’ App provides a personal encrypted vault to protect user’s confidential information.