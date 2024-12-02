WISeKey partners INSIDE to create cybersecurity platform for people and objects

This acquisition and technology integration creates an end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT). The signing and closing of the acquisition is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2016.

WISeKey cybersecurity offer includes certified hardware and software, system certification, provisioning and up to management of services. Its solutions assist IoT devices to organize themselves into trusted networks based on mutual authentication, identity and integrity. This trusted cybersecurity platform will enable IoT devices to provide a recognized identity and integrity report to communicate with peer devices that are part of the trusted community.

INSIDE Secure’s integrated circuits allows WISeKey’s cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) and digital certificates to be hosted on a hardware vault that has received a level of certification to encrypt the communication and authenticate the devices.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company deploying large scale Internet of Things digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) integrates wearable technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, assisting IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices.

INSIDE Secure provides comprehensive embedded security solutions.