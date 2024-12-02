WISeKey partners CenturyLink on cybersecurity solutions

WISeKey’s cybersecurity solutions complement CenturyLink’s Managed Security Services Suite, a platform that leverages security events, advanced event management technologies and customized tools and algorithms to provide security services, including incident-response capabilities.

Girish Varma, president, Global IT Services & New Market Development at CenturyLink said that WISeKey’s neutral Root of Trust and expertise in deployment of Internet of Things cybersecurity identity solutions complement the Managed Security Services Suite and customers will be interested in learning about and leveraging the benefits enabled by WISeKey’s cybersecurity solutions.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s founder and CEO, said that cybersecurity violations raised awareness for many governments, to the reality of cyberspace and how it is challenging the traditional conception of digital identification for the citizens and cyber sovereignty. With identifications and data being stored virtually anywhere in the world, the expected sovereign rights over identifications, data and communications are frequently lost accelerating the current cybersecurity violations.

Moreira believes that in the light of these facts, the results of their collaboration with CenturyLink will meet the current challenges related to cyber threats.