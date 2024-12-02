WISeKey makes available its Cryptographic Root of Trust to IoT manufacturers

WISeKey is already working with many IoT manufactures in China and India and has developed an IoT center of excellency in both countries.

WISeKey will be cooperating with local companies participating at these IoT centers of excellence on building points of view, proof of concepts, policies, educational materials including addressing all the distributed ledger capabilities across different blockchain schemes (public, consortium and private), with industry verticalization and domain specialization (IoT, transactions, messaging, etc.), underpinned by the best underlying technologies from startups, its key partners and from the community.

WISeKey is currently offering IoT manufacturers the possibility of deploying large scale IoT ecosystems using its Cryptographic RoT and NFCTrusted technology. This technology integrates wearable technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, and empowers IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices. WISeKey has patented this process in the USA as it is currently used by many IoT providers.

The RoT serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by the operating system (OS) and applications, to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions. With the Cryptographic RoT embedded on the device, the IoT product manufacturers can use code-signing certificates and a cloud-based signature-as-a-service to secure interactions among objects and between objects and people.

At the heart of this strategy is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic RoT which has been actively used since 1999 by over 2.6 billion desktop, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and IoT devices. The OISTE WISeKey Cryptographic RoT is a universal technology and a pioneer in the identification of objects.

The WISeID NFCTrusted can be embedded in a connected device without requiring device modification or app downloads. WISeKey’s NFCTrusted technology is an evolution of the WISeAuthentic solution that WISeKey has already deployed with several leading luxury brands, including over 1 million watches digitally tagged and for which WISeKey recently obtained a US patent.