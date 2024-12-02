WISeKey launches WISeID Blockchain Platform

WISeID acts as a dual factor authentication technology that sits on top of a Blockchain. The WISeID Blockchain is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings.

This new WISeID BlockChain platform integrates technologies related to Digital Identity and BlockChain which are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals aiming on providing every person on the planet with a tamper-proof digital identity based on common, interoperable standards by 2030.

The WISeID BlockChain operates with the WISeID Kaspersky Lab Security edition that uses the digital identification to lock personal data such as account usernames and passwords, credit card numbers and access PINs into a secure personal data organizer, creating accountable identities for online activity while the data itself remains protected in a cloud vault.

Also, WISeID Kaspersky Mobile Security SDK includes a solution for protecting mobile phones against security threats. The SDK’s inclusion in the app delivers security features like web & network protection, device protection and risk detection to smartphones.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company deploying large scale Internet of Things digital identity ecosystems.