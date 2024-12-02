WISeKey launches WISeID 6.0 app integrating blockchain

The personal data and identity protection platform sits on the top of a blockchain that stores, protects and verifies the user’s identity using WISeKey military grade Root of Trust and public/private key encryption with multiple keys, face recognition, finger print biometrics and two-factor authentication.

WISeID uses blockchain as a public, immutable ledger that allows third parties to validate that the original Identity or Attribute certifications provided by a Third Trusted Party has not been changed or misrepresented.

At the heart of this platform is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust which has been actively used since 1999 by over 2.6 billion desktop, browsers, mobile devices, SSL certificates and Internet of Things’ devices.

The WISeID blockchain operates with the WISeID Kaspersky Lab Security cyber-resilience edition that uses the digital identification to lock personal data such as account usernames and passwords, credit card numbers and access PINs into a secure personal data organizer, creating accountable identities for online activity while the data itself remains protected in a secure cloud vault.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company and selected as a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company. WISeKey is currently deploying Internet of Things digital identity. WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) integrates wearable technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, and empowers IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices.