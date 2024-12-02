WISeKey launches digital identity security campaign

This initiative will allow any internet user to apply for an electronic identity and an e-mail address, reducing the risk of identity theft and e-mail eavesdropping while interacting on the internet.

The recent awareness about e-mail security made companies like Google and Yahoo announce the future implementation of encryption solutions in their services.

WISeKey, is a provider of electronic identity and cybersecurity. WISeKey CertifyID Accounts allow any user to register and obtain a digital certificate that can be used to secure e-mail and files.