WISeKey launches brand protection using blockchain tech

The solution, called WISeAuthentic, aims to minimize counterfeiting and fraud by developing a trusted digital global blockchain ledger that includes the identity of the luxury object and tracks and protects any item of value. WISeAuthentic encompasses NFC secure chips and identification, authentication, tracking and direct marketing of goods functionalities and is available for both Apple iOS11 and Android phones.

In addition to luxury goods, this technology can be installed and used on any gadget, accessory or wearable, allowing these objects to process contactless payments, due to WISeKeys partnership with MasterCard. WISeKeys patented security software is used by an extensive list of premium watch manufacturers, including Bulgari.