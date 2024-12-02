WISeKey integrates with IBM to secure the Internet of Things

This collaboration aims to boost the security of sensitive data exchanged between devices across the IoT networks and the IBM Watson IoT Platform, by adding extended capabilities to secure IoT devices and the management thereof from a central location.

IBMs Watson IoT Platform is a cognitive system that learns from, and infuses intelligence into the physical world. Device manufacturers and businesses can use the Watson IoT Platform to solve their business challenges. Watson IoT Platform implements a messaging broker that allows the exchange of information between devices and business applications, using a secure Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology to bring authentication and data encryption. This implies an integration with the WISeKey concept of Root of Trust (RoT) that delivers the digital identity that can be leveraged later in the Watson IoT platform.

WISeKey provides an integrated solution that combines a back-end certificate and device management system with a hardware RoT, a Secure Element that protects the digital identity and certificates, to bring trust to the transmitted data through secure authentication of the device and related encryption of the data channel. The WISeKeyIoT components for IBM Watson IoT Platform are now made available to IBMs technology users.