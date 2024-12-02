WISeKey brings security to IoT

The WISeKey/OISTE.ORG Root of Trust (RoT) serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by the operating system and applications, to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions.

With the Cryptographic RoT embedded on the device, the IoT product manufacturers can use code-signing certificates and a cloud-based signature-as-a-service to secure interactions among objects and between objects and people.

NFCTrusted authentication tags incorporate a WISeKey cryptographically secure digital certificate to prove authenticity. The tags can be embedded in virtually any product, piece of equipment or common household item, and users can verify authenticity with an NFC-enabled smartphone, watch, connected device or other mobile device.

WISeKey has patented the process in the U.S., and it is currently used by many IoT providers.