WISeKey becomes IATA's security and digital identity partner

The collaboration between the two for the ONE Record platform aims to define the security layer in a bid to protect all data exchanges in the platform, by introducing the necessary technology components for strong authentication and data encryption.

Moreover, GlobeNewsWire reports that WISeKey will provide this security layer by leveraging its Managed PKI Services, thus allowing the issuance of trusted digital identities under its Root of Trust, adopting the best practices in secure identity management. It also facilitates IATA’s ONE Record platform to securely provide paperless processes and create a plug-and-play environment where companies can connect and re-connect their digital relations.

WISeKey’s tech integration into the IATA ONE Record platform accelerates the KYC process for stakeholders participating in the platform. The company’s trusted digital certificates to secure P2M (people to machine) and M2M (machine to machine) interactions enable ONE Record operations to be executed within a trusted ecosystem.