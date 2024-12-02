WISeKey, Bajaj Electricals to create IoT platform

Through this partnership, WISeKey will create approximately 100 million digital identities. The WISeLight IoT Platform will enable a digitally certified eco-system for connected objects, in the cloud.

The WISeLight IoT Platform will deliver IoT lighting secured with sensors and embedded microchips, detecting and interacting with its environment in real-time. This will be enabled using crypto-based asymmetric keys based in the cloud and on each product, the handshake of which will produce a Certified Authority issued Digital Certificate.

WISeKey is a cybersecurity company deploying large scale Internet of Things digital identity ecosystems.