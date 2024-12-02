WISeKey announces cybersecurity offer to protect privacy and critical infrastructures

StreetInsider reports that the solution sits on WISeKey’s three value propositions: the new WISeID digital identity ecosystem for people, VaultIC407 secure element, and VaultiTrust for electronic credentials generation, insertion, and management. The aim of the company is to remove the complexity of securing people, applications, and objects.

Moreover, WISeKey’s combined proposition addresses all the vulnerabilities of the IoT ecosystem with robust cryptographic tools: