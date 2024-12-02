WISeKey and Kaspersky Lab team up for wearable authentication technology

The interaction between devices, known as the Internet of Things is set to transform the business and consumer landscape. The market for connected wearables alone is estimated to be growing by 35% a year. However, many connected devices and the data they exchange remain worryingly unprotected, and this will become even more serious as more of them are used to make payments.

Many watch manufacturers already integrate WISeKey’s security software, WIS.WATCH into their connected watches. This enables a customer to securely identify and authenticate their device, to connect it to other devices such as their smartphone and to access applications, personal data and secure cloud storage.

Under the new partnership, Kaspersky Lab’s secure software development kit for mobile devices will be included in this solution, adding a further layer of security and paving the way for ultra-secure mobile payments.

The collaborative solution will be based on WISeKey’s ‘Cryptographic Root of Trust for IoT’ and on its NFCTrusted technology. Between them, these technologies ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of online transactions.