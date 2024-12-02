WISeKey adds two features to its digital identity security solution

WISeKeys WISeID is a mobile suite of applications that bring security to consumers and professional users when storing confidential information and communicating with their mobile devices. The company has upgraded the version of its digital identity security solution to remediate threats like phishing, ransomware or identity theft.

Technologies like WISeID.com provide consumers with the power to control their privacy, so the right to understand what information is being collected, the right to be forgotten and the right to be deleted is always under the control of the user.

In contrast to social network credentials and identities where social media companies provide users with ID credentials to access their services, WISeIDs are built to empower individuals who control the formalization of their identity, manage their digital personas, and actively monetize their personal data. These WISeIDs are used by global institutions, governments and other service providers to collaborate and share sensitive information outside of their internal ecosystems.