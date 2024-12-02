WinPatrol announces new version of anti-ransom solution

WinPatrol’s Windows Anti-Ransomware solution (WinPatrol WAR) works similarly to an immunization, providing a dose of good malware that detects the behaviors of nefarious malware and ransomware. The solution prevents ransomware from encrypting the computer system, making it the only solution that defends against zero day attacks.

The new release adds a new interactive dashboard. WinPatrol WAR uses a layered approach to security with an artificial intelligence engine which blocks ransomware and malware before they can do any harm. The dashboard makes all WinPatrol WAR features easily accessible, including the ability to stop/start protection on demand.