Windows 10 can protect users from cyberattacks

Available for Windows 10 Enterprise users, the program is designed to detect, investigate, and respond to advanced attacks on internal networks.

The roll-out comes after Microsoft discovered that it currently takes an enterprise more than 200 days to detect a security breach and 80 days to contain it.

During this time, attackers can wreak havoc on a corporate network, stealing data, breaching privacy, and destroying the trust of customers.

These attacks are incredibly expensive, costing organisations an average of USD 12 million per incident with broader impact to a company’s reputation.

Microsofts new Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection program has a new layer of protection that the US firm says allows the software to detect those threats that have made it past other defenses.

There are also a number of analysis tools included that help businesses investigate the breach across endpoints, and offer response recommendations.