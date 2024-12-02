Windows 10 adopts biometrics with Windows Hello

Many Lenovo products already ship with a fingerprint scanner, the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL use iris scanners, and theSurface Pro 4 and Surface Book leverage facial recognition.

In a new blog post, Microsoft explains in detail to developers how they can implement Windows Hello directly into their apps. The feature can be used in a few different ways including handing off to Managed Service Account (MSA) for logging into a Microsoft Account or just unlocking a password protected app.

Three profile apps – iHeartRadio, LastPass and Dropbox - already utilize Windows Hello and the above instances.

In Windows 10, Windows Hello is used to login into the OS and make purchases through the Store for apps, games, and movies.