Wind partners iDenfy





According to the official press release, the mission of Wind is to make urban mobility more eco-friendly, causing the cities to be greener and less congested in the process.

The aim to implement a solid age and ID verification method has led Wind to propose a partnership with iDenfy. Its identity verification solution extracts the relevant information from an ID document provided in under 0.02 seconds.

To find more about iDenfy, check their profile in our Company Database.