WiFi Master Key reaches 800 million users

The app allow users crowdsource login credentials for WiFi hotspots. WiFi Master Key founder, Chen Danian, said the app expands at a global level after achieving an important user base in China. On 25 March, Wifi Master Key announced its global user base to have exceeded 800 million, while daily active users (DAU) of their lately launched iOS version also exceeded 10 million. In February, the app has over 50 million users and 20 million DAU outside of mainland China.

Key features of the app include safe WiFi sharing without revealing shared passwords, in-built signal detector, speed tester and tethering function.