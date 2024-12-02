WidePoint partners HP to promote security solutions

Under this agreement, WidePoint and HPI will promote solutions that incorporate the WidePoint Certificate-on-Device secured environment solution set on the lineup of HPI mobility products, including the recently announced HP Elite x3.

WidePoint Certificate-on-Device digital certificates and validation services provide multi-factor authentication capabilities. WidePoint is HPIs first identity assurance partner, selected because Certificate-on-Device delivers identity assurance for both mobile devices and their users on an organizations network. The integration with HPI products ensures that only authorized and protected devices can access enterprise resources hosted in any private or public cloud environment.

WidePoint offers a standardized credentialing service that is expected to provide a revenue opportunity for the company across a growing number of market verticals.