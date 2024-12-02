WidePoint and SPYRUS launch Trusted Mobile device

The solution provides device identity, personal identity and secure network access from any global location. The solution pairs WidePoint digital certificates and encryption solutions provider SPYRUS WorkSafe and WorkSafe Pro live drives to bring ‘one drive’ capabilities to the telecommuting, desktop, and remote worker in high assurance environments, particularly with the hardware encrypted WorkSafe Pro series of drives.

SPYRUS delivers encryption solutions that offer protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work.

WidePoint is a provider of secure, cloud-delivered, enterprise-wide information technology-based solutions that can enable enterprises and agencies to deploy compliant IT services in accordance with government-mandated regulations and advanced system requirements.