White House hackers may have accessed sensitive data

The hackers gained access to sensitive information, according to a story published by CNN. Officials had previously said the White House breach, in October 2014, had affected only an unclassified network, but sources told CNN that hackers were able to gain access to real-time nonpublic details of the presidents schedule.

Sources told CNN that the hackers are believed to be the same ones behind a damaging cyberattack on the US Department of State around the same time last year, which forced the department to shut down its email system for an extended period.

The State Department has shut down parts of its computer network twice since the breach on its system, with the goal of ferreting out malicious software tucked into the departments unclassified e-mail system by Russian hackers