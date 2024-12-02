WhatsApp to tackle the US market

WhatsApp already counts for over 2 billion users worldwide, which already makes it popular but not in the US. The goal of the marketing push in the US is to highlight the app’s security by encrypting text messages sent and received, as opposed to other texting methods, including SMS.

According to a 2019 study by CTIA, SMS remains the default texting method used for Android phones in the US, which doesn’t benefit from end-to-end encryption. And, while Google is pushing for the adoption of an upgrade to SMS that adds features like encryption, Apple didn’t show interest in an RCS compatibility to its iMessage.

With WhatsApp being available on both iOS and Android smart devices, it could become a selling point to those looking for additional privacy and security when texting online.