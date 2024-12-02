With over 487 million users in India alone and more than two billion clients worldwide, WhatsApp regularly provides updates and introduces new features to boost the overall client experience and cater to their needs. However, despite the latest drops that are meant to enhance security, hackers are still finding new ways to breach into accounts and steal personal data and information.

WhatsApp is working to introduce a new login approval feature, similar to the double verification feature previously announced. The latest improvement will provide users with in-app alerts whenever someone tries to log into their account, adding an extra layer of security without putting more pressure on the end user with another ID verification.

How does it work?

As previously stated, the new feature will alert the user whenever a new or unknown device attempts to log into the account, while users will be asked to either confirm or deny the login attempt. Users will also be aware of the time of the login and the device used, which will make them easier to recognize a fraudulent attempt.





When will it be available?

Although WhatsApp is closely working with developers and testers to make new the new future up and running, there is no final date or details about the implementation so far. However, to make the application more user-friendly, safe, and reliable, the instant messaging platform is constantly updating its rollout routine and coming up with new solutions to enhance user data protection.



Meta's latest news

The Meta group, which WhatsApp is a part of, has just released its latest AI research chatbot designated to improve its conversational skills and safety through feedback from real users. In other news, Instagram has also launched DM instant shopping capabilities, while WhatsApp Pay, the platform’s own digital wallet and instant payment capabilities feature continues to roll out in India and Brazil, with the company looking for further deployment.