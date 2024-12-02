WEX, a global payment processing and fleet management firm, has partnered with Trulioo to accelerate and secure its KYC process for European fuel card users.

WEX will leverage Trulioo Document Verification and Biometrics to replace manual processes and ensure its ability to verify identities, detect fraud, and meet the evolving demands of its clients.

Improved fraud prevention and onboarding for WEX

WEX is a platform that aims to simplify business management for owners, offering payment processing in the areas of corporate transfers and employee benefits, as well as fleet card solutions. As card threats are increasingly evolving, the company chose Trulioo to better protect its customers and deliver a smoother experience.

The alliance follows an evaluation of multiple identity verification providers. Trulioo’s global document verification, KYC compliance expertise, and collaborative approach made it the top choice for WEX. The identity platform’s guided document capture and post-capture feedback capabilities were additional key differentiators in WEX’s decision-making.

WEX’s mission is to offer improved experiences for its customers and, by replacing manual and time-consuming processes with intelligent verification, the company is reducing fraud risk, optimising onboarding processes, and creating a more convenient digital journey. The alliance with Trulioo will allow WEX to evolve its fuel card offerings across Europe and beyond.

Trulioo’s solution is comprised of advanced biometrics and machine learning, allowing users to detect forgeries, deepfakes, and injection attacks. It is backed by iBeta Level 2 certification and has a 100% fraud catch rate, according to the company. Using a proprietary algorithm trained on more than 25 million global images, it analyses over 200 biometric markers to ensure accuracy and inclusivity.

Trulioo believes that its partnership with WEX reflects their shared commitment to creating a faster, safer, and smarter consumer experience. As businesses are seeking to balance modern digital journeys with high standards of security and compliance, Trulioo offers automated and intelligent identity verification globally.