Westpac to enable customers to unlock mobile apps with fingerprints

As a result, the bank’s customers will be able to unlock their mobile banking apps with a fingerprint scan. Westpac is currently testing the technology on its employees and is expected to launch it in August 2014.

The fingerprint-based security will work with a new internet banking environment the bank is developing, alongside a mobile app wrapper.

According to Alphonse Pascual, senior analyst for security, risk and fraud at Javelin Strategy & Research, cited by online media outlet American Banker, leveraging the fingerprint scanner integrated into a mobile device would make compromising an existing financial account significantly more difficult.

