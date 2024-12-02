West Africa cyberattacks trigger online security debates

A Senegalese news website, Seneweb and the website of the governments ICT management agency, LAgence De lInformatique de lEtat (ADIE), were the first to be hacked in the latest round of attacks, in December 2014 and January 2015.

Also, the government portal ghana.gov, which hosts 58 websites for ministries, departments and agencies, was attacked by a hacker from Turkey. The hacker was able to infiltrate 11 of the websites. Ghanas CERT said the website was vulnerable due to a failure to update software.

Industry insiders are hoping that the attacks will make West African governments value indigenous IT security experts.