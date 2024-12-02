The enablement platform offered by FintechOS helps insurers to develop and deploy new insurance products across various digital channels while optimising and automating their back-end operations. By partnering with Wenalyze, FintechOS is able to leverage the former’s risk analysis software in order to give insurance companies a more comprehensive view of risk.

In essence, by combining the capabilities of Wenalyze and FintechOS, insurers will be able to assess risk, develop custom insurance products, and price policies in a more accurate manner. Moreover, Wenalyze’s, Open Data analytics software will provide customers with up-to-date insights into risk.

FintechOS’s recent developments included winning over new clients such as Admiral Insurance Group as well as consolidating partnerships with existing customers such as the Howden Group. According to the official press release, FintechOS has increased its revenue by 300% YoY.

Regarding the partnership with Wenalyze, FintechOS officials talked about the data used by the insurance industry and how it can often be plain wrong or simply outdated. Wenalyze’s use of AI and Open Data provides access to actionable intelligence that simplifies risk assessment and underwriting processes. In turn, Wenalyze representatives highlighted how their collaboration with FintechOS will allow insurance companies to create more tailored and personalised insurance products in order to better serve their SME customers.

FintechOS also partnered with PwC

In March 2023, FintechOS announced a partnership with PwC to support its new digital banking solution, namely Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking. The solution is powered by Microsoft’s Cloud for Financial Services and uses FintechOS’s technology platform. It was designed to allow financial institutions to accelerate digital transformation and add to customer experience in a cost-effective way, according to the company press release.

Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking combines cloud-based technologies, fintech innovation, and industry insight and understanding, as well as experience across strategy, regulation, controls, and cybersecurity. By simplifying fintech development and deployment, and reducing the time required to develop new services, the solution can allow institutions to accelerate the launch, servicing, and expansion of their financial products and services.

With the aim of improving customer experiences and delivering quick innovation for financial services providers while reducing costs, PwC and FintechOS are working together to allow for the dynamic orchestration and personalisation of digital customer journeys.