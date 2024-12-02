Wells Fargo reaches to Intuit for customer data sharing services

The agreement will allow users who benefit from financial management applications such as Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks to choose the information they share while importing bank account details.

Intuit’s Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks are personal finance tools that enable individuals to calculate taxes and pay bills using their smartphones. An application programming interface (API), built by Wells Fargo, will be used for importing bank account information between the two companies’ servers, lowering cyber security risks.

API is a programming code that specifies how software components should interact.

At the end of January 2017, Chase and Intuit teamed up to develop a software that will let Chase customers directly send their data to Mint for budgeting and financial tracking purposes.