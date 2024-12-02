Wells Fargo adds biometric authentication solution via EyeVerify

The bank will also be introducing fingerprint authentication to sign into its mobile banking app for non-business customers.

To sign in to the bank’s commercial banking app using the Eyeprint ID solution, the client opens the app and selects the eye-scan option, then lines up the phone’s camera so the eyes are centered in a box on the screen. The customer is then directed to look to the side, exposing the blood vessels on one side of the eye.

To sign in using the bank’s facial and voice recognition option, customers line up their face in a box on their phone’s screen and then read a series of numbers that pops up on the screen.

Using biometric authentication to sign in replaces the need for corporate clients to use a user name, password, corporate ID number and a code from a security token.