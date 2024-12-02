Weeks later, Petya cyberattack still disrupting business operations

The wave of malware infections that unfolded during the Petya cyber-attack appeared to begin in Ukraine at the end of June. Logistics company FedEx said customers of its TNT Express arm were still experiencing “widespread” service and invoicing delays.

The ransomware also affected Maersk, a large shipping company, and some port terminals managed by its subsidiary APM Terminals had to be shut down in the wake of the attack. Despite the fact that the company had restored all of its major systems and customer interfaces, there are some delays on some processes due to manual workarounds or backlogs that needed to be cleared, a spokesman told the BBC.

Other affected companies, including Mondelez International and consumer health manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser, said the effect of the attack would deduct a few percentage points from their quarterly sales figures. Saint-Gobain, a French construction company that recorded EUR 39.1 billion in sales in 2016, said sales in the first half of 2017 would probably drop by about 1%.

Since the malware infections irrupted, about GBP 8,000 of ransom payments in Bitcoin have been moved from a digital wallet, but it is still not known who was behind the attack.