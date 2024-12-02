WeDo Technologies to provide fraud management to TPx Communications

WeDo Technologies will offer its RAID Fraud Management Solution (FMS) to protect the TPx Communications’ network and customers formed of financial services, education, government, retail and healthcare providers.RAID FMS enables CSPs to gain a holistic view of fraud by monitoring internal and external information from a single platform.

The WeDo Technologies’ Fraud Management software system is a flexible application that runs on top of WeDo’s RAID Platform, enabling CSPs to integrate siloed data sources, as well as accommodate different strategies and operational requirements for diverse portfolios and product lines across the entire organisation.

By combining multiple detection methods - a hybrid rule based approach and machine learning - CSPs get greater accuracy and predictive performance.