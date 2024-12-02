WeChat takes legal actions for people selling fake face masks





The China-based social platform suspended 3,200 accounts for selling banned goods capitalising on Covid-19 fears. WeChat is seeking a public apology and CNH 1 million (USD 143,000) from each defendant.

Moreover, since January, more than 3,200 accounts and 1,800 groups that posted information on banned items including wildlife, medicine and medical equipment, or committed privacy violations have been punished. WeChat didn’t specify which privacy violations occurred, but the company also said it punished 4,300 official accounts and more than 400 mini programs for offenses that include fraud related to masks and donations.



