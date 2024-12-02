WeChat, Alipay renounce at Samsung's fingerprint payment functionality

The decision was taken after it was revealed that these had severe fingerprint sensor faults. As such, Chinese reports, citing a statement from Tencent's payment arm, mentioned that WeChat Pay disabled the fingerprint payment option for the affected Samsung models on Monday, 28 October, after the company was informed of the fingerprint security flaw, while the mobile payment platform owned by the Alibaba-backed Ant Financial, Alipay, did the same. At the same time, Chinese banks such as the Bank of China also disabled the fingerprint log-in function for its mobile banking app services on the affected devices.

However, Samsung said it would release a software patch to address the bug in the ultrasonic-based fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices. The announcement was made after The Sun discovered that anyone's fingerprint could unlock a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 device.