WeCareCard joins forces with IDology for fraud solutions

The IDology platform will be providing WeCareCard with identity verification and fraud prevention solutions that support compliance requirements such as CIP, OFAC and AML, while also deterring fraud and improving the overall customer experience.

WeCareCard is an online fundraising platform tied to a prepaid debit card that empowers people from around the nation to raise funds for a variety of life-changing causes.

IDology provides technology solutions that verify an individuals identity and/or age for organizations operating in a customer-not-present environment. The IDology platform serves as a collaborative hub for monitoring and stopping fraudulent activity across the entire network. Founded in 2003, IDology offers a solution-driven approach to identity verification and fraud prevention.