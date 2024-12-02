Webster Bank introduces Touch Id for mobile banking

As part of the security model developed for the app by Mobile Money provider Monitise, Touch ID allows consumers to access selected features by fingerprint identification alone. The service is available as part of an update to Webster’s applications, developed with Monitise.

The use of Touch ID allows customers of Webster Bank to login and check their balance or view their transaction history by just swiping their fingerprint. In order to safeguard accounts, for more detailed transactions such as payments and transfers, users will continue to follow full authentication steps using their regular account name and password.

Webster Bank provides business, institutional and consumer financial services through its 166 banking centers and 311 ATMs, as well as via phone, mobile and online banking.

Monitise is a global provider of banking, paying and buying with a mobile device. Banks, payments companies, retailers and mobile networks utilise Monitise’s technology platforms and services to connect people with their money.