WebMoney Transfer rolls out updated 2FA service

The new version can be used by owners of websites supporting a two-factor authentication system. The E-NUM application generates one-time passwords to protect transactions. The authentication process is based on the “challenge-response” method: the E-NUM mobile application receives a push-notification and displays the only correct – response code on the mobile phone screen.

Upon input of the response code in the authorization field the user gets access to the system`s services such as his/her personal account, their personal profile, transfer funds and make other transactions.

The E-NUM authentication system is now available to owners of external websites as well. In order to get access to the API, it is necessary to make an application and receive approval on the official service website. Currently the E-NUM service has approximately 2.5 million active users.

Users who have already installed the E-NUM mobile application can access other services by authorizing access to their personal data via the OAuth 2.0 standard.