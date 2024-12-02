Web users tricked by hundreds of fake UK bank domains

Researchers found 110 fake HSBC sites, 74 fake sites each for Barclays and Standard Chartered, 66 for Natwest and 22 for Lloyds. Some examples included hsbc-direct.com, barclaya.net, lloydstsbs.com, natwesti.com and standardcharterd.com.

By using domains disguised as legitimate websites, hackers often deceive customers into handing over login information or personal details. This technique is called cyber-squatting or domain squatting and it entails registering a domain name to gain monetary benefit from a trademark that belongs to someone else. The domains are often used to redirect the victim to various frauds including phishing email campaigns, pay-per-click ads and for-profit survey sites or more nefarious content such as ransomware or other forms of drive-by malware.

To avoid falling for a fake website, SC Magazine advises consumer to check for extra added letters in the domain, such as Gooogle.com; check for dashes in the domain name, such as Face-book.com; look out for “rn” disguised as an “m”, such as modem.com versus modern.com; check for reversed letters, such as Yuotube.com; a plural or singular form of the domain, such as Domaintool.com.